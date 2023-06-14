Italy bids farewell to former PM Berlusconi

Italy bade farewell to four-time prime minister Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday at a funeral befitting the business tycoon’s colorful life, with mourners bellowing football chants and politicians arguing over a day of national mourning.



Crowds waving the flags of the AC Milan soccer club Berlusconi used to own chanted “Silvio, Silvio” as his coffin was carried inside Milan’s gothic cathedral, flanked by ceremonially dressed Carabinieri police with plumed helmets.

Inside were some 2,300 mourners, including the women, politicians and businessmen who had accompanied the 86-year-old during his rise to power and riches.

Marta Fascina, the 33-year-old politician who was Berlusconi’s partner during his final years, wept alongside Marina, his eldest daughter, who is expected to inherit his media empire and, some speculate, even his political legacy.

In #Milan today, thousands of Italians say goodbye to Berlusconi. pic.twitter.com/S74OYMMA5Y

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 14, 2023

Berlusconi will be cremated and his ashes held in a mausoleum he built for himself and his family on the grounds of his villa outside Milan, a source close to the family told Reuters.

The conservative Forza Italia party he founded dominated Italian politics for much of the last 30 years, while his business empire stretched from real estate to publishing.

Berlusconi was a highly divisive figure who set the mold for other businessmen-turned-politicians like former U.S. President Donald Trump, with a career punctuated by scandals and legal trials.

His ‘desire for joy’

The funeral homily by Milan’s Archbishop Mario Delpini appeared to acknowledge his excesses as well as his qualities. “What can we say about Silvio Berlusconi? He was a man: a desire for life, a desire for love, a desire for joy.”

Magnifique hommage des ultras du Milan à l’arrivée du cercueil de Silvio Berlusconi au Duomo 🙏🏻🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/K8OjeowNuH

— Loïc Cognet (@loicognet) June 14, 2023

Police said around 15,000 people followed the funeral on the giant screens installed outside the cathedral, and arguments broke out between the vast majority of Berlusconi admirers and a few detractors who had come to criticize him.