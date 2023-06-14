Frontline countries concerned about only temporary ban on Ukrainian grain

Reporting on the meeting, Telus mentioned concerns of frontline countries that the EC has adopted a ban on the import of Ukrainian grains to these countries only until September 15.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Poland’s agriculture minister said on Wednesday that countries bordering Ukraine are troubled by the fact that the European Commission (EC) adopted only a temporary ban on grain imports from Ukraine.

On April 28, the European Commission reached an agreement with Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia on imports of Ukrainian agri-food products, and on May 2 it announced the adoption of temporary preventive measures regarding imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine. It has recently prolonged the ban until September 15.

On Wednesday, Robert Telus took part in a meeting of representatives of the so-called frontline countries, which include Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that the main topic of the meeting was the crisis situation on agricultural markets in these five countries in the context of excessive imports of goods from Ukraine.

Reporting on the meeting, Telus mentioned concerns of frontline countries that the EC has adopted a ban on the import of Ukrainian grains to these countries only until September 15. He added that Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary are also concerned that the EC has not yet decided to pay out EUR 100 million in support to the five member states.

“All countries have unequivocally said that it is really about European solidarity; the fact that the Commission is attempting to prolong this matter, that it is not making a decision, worries us all (…). The European Commission is now facing a great challenge or test of European solidarity,” Telus said.

The minister added that representatives of frontline countries are pleased that a special coordination platform has been established, which includes representatives of the European Commission, border countries, Ukraine and Moldova. He explained that the task of the platform is to develop, among other things, tools for the transport of products from Ukraine.

Farmers in Poland protested after large quantities of Ukrainian grain flooded the domestic market, bringing prices down and making it impossible for them to sell their produce. Yielding to their pressure, the government introduced a national ban on Ukrainian produce in mid April, which drew criticism from the EC, which said the move was unilateral and as such unacceptable in the EU.