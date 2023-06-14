The magical power that brings people together

In ancient times, some dances were performed exclusively by men, e.g. sirtaki, known as the Zorba’s dance, which originated from hasapiko – another Greek folk dance or rather a battle-mime with swords; In the beginning, tango was also danced only by men, similar to the Hungarian dance of verbunkos. This was due to the fact that men danced in anticipation of a job or recruitment – says ballet historian Joanna Sybilska.

TVP WEEKLY: When did humans begin to dance?

JOANNA SIBILSKA: It’s hard to say. We don’t know any specific date. To answer this question, I would use a quote from the book by the musicologist Curt Sachs: “Dance as the form of art is most elementary and primaeval to any other kind of creativity practised by man because the dancer uses his own body as an instrument.” I really like these words because they signal that dance has a long history and has always been present in people’s lives.

There were many opportunities to dance. This is how the humans reacted to what was happening around them. Dance became an element of rituals related to the life of a tribe, the ways of obtaining food, and it gave them a sense of bond. Many dance scenes were recorded in rock paintings and carvings that have remained to this day at various latitudes and longitudes. It is known that they were performed in lines or in a circle.

Over time, the dances were led by a shaman, and the rituals were accompanied by voice, clapping and playing instruments made of animal bones, wood or shells. Only the Middle Ages brought the dance in pairs, and it was an invention of European culture.

These circle dances were supposed to integrate the community?

Certainly, the circle is a kind of closure where everyone is equal. In rituals of magical significance, the circle gave a sense of closeness and a sense of bond because, through the dance, everyone tried to exert influence on reality and obtain benefits. Among others, there were initiation dances, totemistic, healing, funeral, agrarian, and those connected to hunting magic, which -thanks to joint performance – ensured the prosperity of a tribe.

Undoubtedly our ancestors wanted to influence the forces of nature, but in a dance, they could also express the joy of a successful hunt. Anyway, to this day, we sometimes react like that; when we want to express joy spontaneously, we literally jump out of joy. We could say that we have not really changed as a species, but civilisation has definitely changed us.

The first choreologist Rudolph Laban determined that the human body’s movements are contained in the block of an icosahedron. So each of us has his own icosahedron, which applies to our species, regardless of the era in which humans live.

The traditional farming dances you mentioned are probably still practised in some parts of the world even these days.

Probably this is the case. Their purpose was always to ensure rain and good crops. Aborigines, Indians and other ethnic groups have preserved some indigenous dances passed down from generation to generation. They have various dances that form parts of their rites to satisfy different needs.

Primitive beliefs – in which dance played an important role – existed long before any form of religion appeared. We can find many references to dance rituals in the choreographies of the 20th century, for example in “The Rite of Spring” by Igor Stravinsky. There is a scene of sacrificing a girl whose dance is supposed to awaken the earth to life after winter lethargy. This is dynamically marked in music and the rhythmic changes. The girl performs an ecstatic dance that brings her to death. There are many choreographic versions of this ballet: the first implementation of the project belonged to Vaslav Nijinsky; Among many other exciting adaptations, there were those prepared by: Maurice Béjart, John Neumeier, Pina Bausch, Martha Graham, Emil Wesołowski and Mats Ek.

by Marta Kawczyńska

Translated by Katarzyna Chocian