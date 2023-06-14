Paris tech show audience amazed by AI van Gogh, exoskeletons

Artificial intelligence that allows people to have a conversation with Vincent van Gogh, as well as robotic exoskeletons for healthcare workers, were some of the highlights at a Paris tech show on Wednesday.



Some 2,500 startups on individual stands and more than 7,000 others from around the world hosted by hundreds of companies are in the French capital for the annual, four-day Vivatech show.

Jumbo Mana, the company behind the artificial intelligence of artist Vincent van Gogh, said their current target clients are museums and theme parks. They also plan to expand their characters to fictional ones.

Paris has traditionally lagged behind New York, California, and London as a technology and finance hub, but the French technology sector has recently notched up several high-profile fundraising rounds for some companies.

Tesla boss Elon Musk is set to speak at the tech show on Friday.