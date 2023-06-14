Russian parliament backs army recruitment of criminals for Ukraine conflict

The lower house of Russia’s parliament said on Wednesday it had voted to give its initial backing to legislation that will allow the Defense Ministry to sign contracts with suspected or convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine.

More than 15 months into the war in Ukraine, Moscow, whose forces have suffered heavy losses, is trying to recruit more soldiers for what is Europe’s largest land war since World War Two.

Under the proposed changes, a contract could be concluded with someone being investigated for committing a crime, who is having their case heard in court or after they have been convicted but before the verdict takes legal effect, according to the database of the State Duma, the lower house.

People convicted of sexual crimes, treason, terrorism, or extremism would not be able to sign up.

Those who do sign up would be exempt from criminal liability upon completion of their contract or if they receive awards for their combat prowess.

The Wagner mercenary group was previously allowed to recruit convicts from prisons to fight in Ukraine but said in February that it had stopped. Prison rights activists say the Defense Ministry has taken over the process but wants to make changes.

The new changes being examined by the Duma do not cover the recruitment of people already serving their sentences.