One week to Blinken’s China visit hoping to prop up declining relations

The United States does not expect a huge breakthrough with China during Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s impending trip to Beijing, but will press for open communication lines to ensure that the competition with the Chinese does not escalate into confrontation.

Taiwan minister meets Czech Senate speaker on trip sparking China’s ire

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu met the head of the upper house of the Czech parliament on Tuesday as part of a European trip that has angered…

see more

“We’re not going to Beijing with the intention of having some sort of breakthrough or transformation in the way that we deal with one another,” Daniel Kritenbrink, the State Department’s senior East Asian diplomat, said to reporters during a conference call.

Spoke tonight with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang by phone. Discussed ongoing efforts to maintain open channels of communication as well as bilateral and global issues.

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 14, 2023

In a phone chat with his U.S. colleague on Wednesday, China’s foreign minister Qin Gang asked the U.S. to quit meddling in its affairs and endangering its security.

Long time no see

Blinken will visit China next week for long-delayed discussions aimed at easing tensions. Blinken is likely to become the highest-ranking U.S. government official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, having postponed a February trip when a suspected Chinese spy balloon passed across U.S. airspace.

“China-US relations have encountered new difficulties and challenges since the beginning of the year, and the responsibility is clear,” Qin told Blinken, according to a readout from the Chinese foreign ministry.

Ties between the world’s top two economies have been frosty as they are at odds over almost everything from trade to the Taiwan Strait, to U.S. efforts to hold back China’s semiconductor industry, and human rights issues.

Qin told Blinken to respect China’s core concerns, such as the Taiwan issue, in an effort to arrest declining relations between the superpowers.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Secretary of State Antony Blinken the US should stop hurting China’s security interests in the name of competition https://t.co/QwhH5Ww7O4

— Bloomberg (@business) June 14, 2023

A primary objective for Blinken will be “candid, direct and constructive” discussions with China, Kritenbrink said, but cautioned about the prospect of progress.

“The objective is to focus on those top line goals, not necessarily to produce a long list of deliverables,” he said.

Mitigating the tension

One concerning feature of the deteriorating relations has been Beijing’s refusal to engage in open military-to-military communication with Washington, despite repeated US efforts.

In the same call, White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell stated that Washington is interested in establishing crisis communication systems to lessen war risk.

“I believe Secretary Blinken will advocate strongly that these lines of communication are necessary. They are how mature, strong militaries interact and the stakes are just too high to avoid these critical lines of communication,” Campbell said.

Blinken’s will be the first visit to China by Washington’s top diplomat in five years and the highest profile visit of U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration, which has clashed with Beijing over issues ranging from spy allegations to a semiconductor tussle. The top U.S. diplomat is scheduled to travel to China and Britain between June 16 and June 21.