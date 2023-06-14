Ukrainian troops advance on two frontline sections

Over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers have had successes in counter-offensives in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions, where they advanced several hundred meters, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on Wednesday.



“Ukraine’s defense forces are continuing the counter-offensive operation, they have partial successes” in liberating areas from Russian occupation, the deputy minister wrote in a Telegram message.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian troops have advanced 200-500 meters in the Bakhmut section, and 300-500 meters in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

“Our soldiers are moving in conditions of extremely fierce fighting, air and artillery superiority of the enemy,” Maliar wrote.

Current situation in Bahkmut, encircled. Note the elevated terrain outside Bahkmut 17kms to the West. Ukraine can fire on the Russians trapped in that pile of rubble and slaughter them. RU is left holding a pile of rubble for propaganda reasons and getting slaughtered for it. pic.twitter.com/W2sqyQBQlS

— Putin Khuylo (@PutinSuxBalls) June 13, 2023

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk region’s authorities, reported on Wednesday that 30 residents have been evacuated from four of the villages liberated in the region so far.

“We take everyone away and evacuate them. First, we evacuate them to a certain stabilization point in the [Donetsk] region, where they are provided with assistance, and then beyond the borders of the region,” he explained.

A road doused with corpses

According to media reports and footage published on social media, the road into the newly liberated Ukrainian village of Storozheve is lined with the corpses of Russian soldiers and burnt-out armored vehicles.

The grisly scenes bear witness to the ferocity of fighting as Ukrainian troops recaptured Storozheve and several other villages in the past few days as part of a counteroffensive in southern and eastern Ukraine.

Some of the dead Russian soldiers lay on the dusty ground beside the husks of their vehicles when Reuters journalists reached the village on Wednesday. Others were crumpled in the grass and fields nearby where they died.

NATO comments on the advances

“It is still early days and we do not know if this will be a turning point of the war, but we see that the Ukrainians are making advances and liberating more land,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during his press conference on the same day.

“We know that the more gains Ukraine makes, the stronger its hand will be at the negotiating table. The more gains Ukraine makes, the more likely it will be that [Russian] President Putin realizes he cannot win on the battlefield but has to negotiate a just peace,” he added.