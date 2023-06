Ukraine’s long awaited counter offensive is well underway and is already producing results; Donald Trump appears in court for his illegal possession of classified documents; and India and Pakistan brace for a strong cyclone prompting thousands to evacuate. This and much more in Tuesday’s edition of World News. And after the news, the head of the Mykolayiv regional military administration Vitalii Kim with the latest information on the consequences of the breach of Nova Kahovka dam.