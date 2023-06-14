First transport to Auschwitz, a terrible black hole in history: Deputy PM

We must remember this, because it is a terrible black hole in the history of civilization- said Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Culture and National Heritage Piotr Gliński, who on Wednesday in Oświęcim laid flowers at the plaque commemorating the prisoners of the first transport to the Auschwitz camp.



Monday marks 81st anniversary of first transport of Poles to Auschwitz

see more

A plaque dedicated to the prisoners of the first transport is located on the building of the Cavalry Captain Witold Pilecki State University of Małopolska. In the cellars of this building, the Germans initially imprisoned the Poles deported on June 14. The camp wasn’t ready to receive them yet.

“We must remember this, because it is a terrible black hole in the history of civilization. And unfortunately, the German national community is responsible for these terrible tragedies – it was the Germans who prepared this fate for representatives of other nations,” said deputy PM Gliński.

As he pointed out, the first transport to the camp was mainly political prisoners. “They were people involved in underground activities (…). Most of them died,” the deputy prime minister recalled, noting that “this terrible, inhuman story began in Auschwitz, and later also in Birkenau.”

Zofia Romaszewska laid a wreath at the plaque on behalf of President Andrzej Duda.

“It was here, in these buildings, that the darkest episode of human history began,” said the Rector of the Małopolska State University Sonia Grychtoł during the ceremony.

“The university is an institution entrusted with the duty of taking care of difficult history – and at the same time its task is to educate, nurture and create civic and mature attitudes of young people. We do not renounce history, we consider it a part of our own identity and we cherish it. We remember and remind,” she emphasized.

June 14 is considered to be the day the Auschwitz German concentration camp began operating.