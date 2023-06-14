Polish Russia influence law violates principle of democracy says EC commissioner

Didier Reynders, the European Commission’s justice commissioner, has said that a Polish law establishing a special commission to investigate Russian interference in Poland’s internal security violates the principle of democracy.

Speaking during a debate in the European Parliament about the law, Reynders said that the European Commission (EC) is following the developments regarding the act with concern.

“The new law establishes a special commission to investigate Russian influence in, among others, senior government officials between 2007 and 2022 to the detriment of the public interest,” he said.

The law, he added, “grants this administrative body considerable powers, in particular with regard to initiating investigations, organising public hearings, qualifying certain persons as decision-makers under Russian influence, and making so-called ‘remedial’ measures against these persons.”

“This could be used to unduly interfere with the democratic process,” he said, adding that after a thorough assessment the EC had decided on June 8 to initiate infringement proceedings against Poland.

“The Commission considers, inter alia, that the new law violates the principle of democracy and the principle of legality,” he continued. “Poland was given 21 calendar days to respond to the letter of formal notice.”

Reynders also said he was in contact with the Polish authorities on this matter and had received information that amendments to the act had been submitted to change the law.

The Commission is following the process closely and awaits a response from Poland, he added.