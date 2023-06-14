Putin’s allies ignore the ’Russian Davos’: Dutch media

Even Putin’s allies are ignoring the International Economic Forum (SPIEF), sometimes known as the ’Russian Davos’, which started on Wednesday in St. Petersburg, reports the Dutch daily ‘NRC’. Among the absentees is Kazakhstan.



The three-day forum in St Petersburg is the most important date in the Russian business calendar. However, as NRC notes, top-level foreign delegations are unusually slim this year.

The meeting, chaired by Putin, does not appear to exceed ministerial level this year. Back in 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres were among the guests at the forum.

The fact Western countries are avoiding the St. Petersburg forum is not surprising after Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, but it is painful for Moscow that many non-Western countries are not attending, the newspaper points out.

St Petersburg International Economic Forum opens with cyber attack

see more

The forum will be attended by representatives of China, India, Serbia and the Afghan Taliban, among others, but Kazakhstan will be missing. As the Brazilian daily Folha de São Paulo recently reported, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will also not be present in St. Petersburg.

Back in April this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that several businessmen from Western countries were “deeply interested” in attending, but asked to remain anonymous for fear of being “devoured alive” in their countries.

Last month, the U.K.’s Financial Times revealed that former Google director Eric Schmidt, who was on the forum’s speaker list, would not be going to St. Petersburg.

According to the event’s programme, there will be panels on topics including the ‘de-dollarisation’ of the global economy, Islamic banking and the digital future.