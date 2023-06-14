GBP 2.3 bn from Chelsea FC sale earmarked for Ukraine still unused: Telegraph

The GBP 2.3 billion (EUR 2.69) from the sale of Chelsea Football Club which was pledged to the victims of the war in Ukraine has not yet been allocated to European Union demands over how the money should be spent according to British outlet The Telegraph.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich agreed with the British government when the club was sold, in March 2022, that the money would go to “victims of the war in Ukraine” and to support the “long-term work of recovery”.

The British state placed sanctions on Abramovich after ministers alleged he had “clear connections” to Vladimir Putin’s regime and accused him of being one of several businessmen to have “blood on their hands”.

The Telegraph revealed that the cast sum has yet to be deployed mainly due to the British government and the EU’s ongoing consultations. The EU has claimed that the money could be spent in Ukraine directly as opposed to only going to those affected by the war, as previously agreed by Abramovich.

GBP 2.3 bn coming from Chelsea FC sale will soon be in support for Ukraine: UK media

The United Kingdom’s government will be donating GBP 2.3 bn to a foundation working for Ukraine over the next few weeks. The money comes with the…

see more

The impasse has perplexed many why the British government would so willing side with the European Union after Brexit and more pertinently how Ukraine’s urgent humanitarian aid needs could be seemingly sidelined for political reasons.

According to the Telegraph sources with knowledge of the talks said EU demands were just one of a few reasons why the money remains in a frozen account, and the U.K. appears to now be in agreement that the funds should be spent only within Ukraine.

However, some humanitarian experts have stated that that would prevent assistance reaching some of the most affected people, such as refugees.

The Telegraph contacted a government spokesperson over the issue: “We want Ukraine to feel the benefit of this money as quickly as possible, especially given the recent destruction of Nova Kakhovka dam, but we must protect the integrity of our sanctions regime.”

The spokeswoman went on to say, “The proceeds from the sale of Chelsea FC are frozen in a U.K. bank account while independent experts establish a foundation to manage and distribute the money for humanitarian purposes in Ukraine. A licence application will then need to be made to move the funds to the foundation.”