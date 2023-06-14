Kaczynski’s return to government not ruled out says deputy speaker

Kaczynski, who was prime minister between 2006 and 2007 in a previous PiS government, was, between 2020-2022, a deputy prime minister but has generally preferred to stay out of front-line politics.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

A senior figure in the governing Law and Justice party (PiS) has not ruled out the return of party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski to the government.

Ryszard Terlecki, deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament, the Sejm, was speaking in reaction to news published on the Gazeta.pl website saying that Kaczynski, the PiS president, was considering a return to government because he was dissatisfied with the campaign for this autumn’s general election.

According to the website, Kaczynski would like to become a deputy prime minister at the expense of one of the current holders of the post.

“He (Kaczynski – PAP) can always return, because he is the leader of our party,” said Terlecki, who is chairman of the PiS parliamentary caucus. “There is no official news yet, so let’s wait for the decision, which will probably be made at the end of June.”

A return would allow Kaczynski to strengthen and discipline the government ahead of the election, which will most probably be held in October, added Terlecki.

Sometimes seen as divisive figure in Polish politics, he has left the running of the country to politicians with less abrasive reputations such as Mateusz Morawiecki, the current prime minister, while using his position as party president to wield influence over the government.