Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has begun a three-country tour of South America. The country’s political and economic ties with allies who oppose Western rule will get a boost. The five-day tour has begun in Venezuela, a country, that is very much an outsider and currently holds the closest relations with Teheran. Joining David Kennedy was Brandon Weichert of the Weichert Report and Emmanuel Dupuy, President of the Institute for European Perspective & Security.