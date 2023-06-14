Business Arena: Can changing the law help Polish Small Modular Reactors?

The Polish Ministry of Climate and Environment has begun preliminary work on changes to the Atomic Energy Law to adapt it to the specific features of Small Modular Reactors. The changes aim to address the requirements of SMRs and establish a special unit to deal with them within the Polish nuclear regulatory authority. Safety requirements will be the same for both small and large reactors, with no size-based exceptions granted. Prof. Krzysztof Zięba of the Gdańsk University of Technology was TVP World’s guest invited to shed more light on the matter.