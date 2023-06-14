Poland sets up crisis management team to prevent River Odra contamination

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Poland’s environment minister has established a crisis management team following a recent mass death of fish in south-western Poland.

Almost a tonne of dead fish have been pulled out of the Gliwice Canal, which feeds into the River Odra. The deaths have prompted fears of a repeat of the environmental disaster that hit the Odra last year in which thousands upon thousands of fish died.

The disaster is believed to have been caused by golden algae, which can flourish in contaminated water that is warmed by hot weather. The algae can produce toxins that kill fish and other river life.

“Given that we have had three cases of fish die-off this year… I have decided it is necessary to switch to crisis management mode,” Anna Moskwa told Polish Radio on Wednesday.

“Three cases… is an important warning signal that we must be ready for a repeat of the situation from last year,” Moskwa said.

She added that the temperature in the River Odra has “increased sharply.”

Moskwa said that on Tuesday a crisis management team was set up “to make emergency decisions and allocate extraordinary funds quickly.”

According to a press statement from the Environment Ministry, the team will introduce recommendations and procedures, developed by experts and researchers, to “reduce the risk of a toxic bloom of golden algae.”

Since Saturday, around 820 kilograms of dead fish have been found in the Gliwice Canal.

The Environment Ministry said on Monday that the research showed a drop locally in the oxygen concentration in the water to 28 percent. Meanwhile, the local authorities decided to pump oxygen into the canal in order to prevent the growth of algae.