Dep. FM: Poland has internationalized reparations from Germany discussion

“Today, the community both in the US and in Europe knows very well what the issue of reparations from Germany is about; we have managed to internationalize it,” Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk told Polish Press Agency (PAP) during an international conference in Athens on the legal aspects of seeking reparations.



“Greece’s legal and political circles are watching Poland’s actions with interest. They see an opportunity for joint action and cooperation,” Mularczyk stressed. In his view, the conference – attended by politicians, lawyers and academics from Poland, Greece, Serbia and Italy – showed the asymmetry with which Germany chose to pay to various nations as reparations.

“After World War II, there was no just peace and no just reparations for the affected countries,” Deputy Minister Mularczyk noted. “Berlin de facto chooses for itself the countries to which it pays reparations,” he added.

The discussion on reparations is also important in the context of Russia’s responsibility for the current aggression against Ukraine. “You cannot build a just peace without working out a path of reparations for individuals, and this was not done after World War II,” Mularczyk pointed out.

He also stressed that after the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the sensitivity of the international community is different. ‘Today, looking at what is happening in Ukraine, it is much easier for people to imagine the consequences of the war, which also took place in 1939-1945,’ Mularczyk said.

“In the modern world, no one has any doubt that whoever commits a crime must bear responsibility,” the deputy head of Polish diplomacy noted. “However, this rule no longer applies to people who suffered damage of various kinds during World War II. No rules now apply to these people, they have no right to demand any compensation from Germany,” he added.

Mularczyk indicated that he was holding meetings with German politicians on the reparations issue, and was considering organizing an international conference in Germany itself in the future.

The ‘Post-conflict justice: opening legal paths’ international conference was organized by the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Polish Embassy in Athens and the European Public Law Organisation.