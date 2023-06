The progress of the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive is the subject of Wednesday’s Rock Rachon. Former SEAL Team SIX Squad Leader, NYT Best Selling Author, and conflict correspondent Lt. Chuck Pfarrer discusses the counteroffensive and provides an update on the major main lines of action of the Ukrainian army. Furthermore, a missile strike took out a top Russian general Sergei Goryachev, and Lt. Pfarrer gives his opinion on this strike and informs on what had preceded it.