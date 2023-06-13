Trump pleads not guilty

Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to federal criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national-security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them.

Donald Trump faces 37 criminal counts in classified documents case

Trump’s plea, entered before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in a federal court in Miami, sets up a legal battle likely to play out over the coming months as he campaigns to win back the presidency in a November 2024 election. Experts say it could be a year or more before a trial takes place.

It was the second courtroom visit for Trump in recent months. In April, he pleaded not guilty to state charges in New York stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn star. Tuesday’s appearance in Miami was on federal charges.

CNN reported Trump was allowed to leave court without conditions or travel restrictions, and no cash bond was required. Goodman ruled that Trump was not allowed to communicate with potential witnesses in the case, the network said.

Supporters wearing Make America Great Again hats and carrying American flags chanted “Miami for Trump” and “Latinos for Trump” as the motorcade paused outside the courthouse.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told reporters outside the courthouse that there had not been any security problems.

Trump has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence and accused Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration of targeting him. He called Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the prosecution, a “Trump hater” on social media on Tuesday.

“One of the saddest days in the history of our country. We are a nation in decline!!!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform shortly before his motorcade left the Trump Doral hotel for the courthouse.

Smith accuses Trump of risking national secrets by taking thousands of sensitive papers with him when he left the White House in January 2021 and storing them in a haphazard manner at his Mar-a-Lago Florida estate and his New Jersey golf club, according to a grand jury indictment released last week.

The indictment alleges Trump lied to officials who tried to get them back. The indictment of a former U.S. president on federal charges is unprecedented in American history.

The indictment also alleges Trump conspired with Walt Nauta, an aide, to keep classified documents and hide them from a federal grand jury. Nauta, who has worked for Trump at the White House and at Mar-a-Lago, was due to appear with Trump.

Espionage Act cited in charges



The 37-count indictment includes violations of the Espionage Act, which criminalizes unauthorized possession of defense information, and conspiracy to obstruct justice, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The judge assigned to the case, Aileen Cannon, was appointed by Trump in 2020 and issued a ruling in his favor during the investigation last year that was reversed on appeal. However, as is typical for a federal arraignment, a magistrate, Judge Jonathan Goodman, was assigned to conduct Tuesday’s hearing.

Experts say it could be a year or more before a trial takes place due to the complexities of handling classified evidence.

Trump’s lawyers could file a blizzard of motions to challenge Smith’s case before it reaches trial, which would lead to further delays.

In the meantime, Trump is free to campaign for the presidency and could take office even if he were to be found guilty.

Trump accuses Democratic President Joe Biden of orchestrating the federal case to undermine his campaign. Biden has kept his distance from the case and declined to comment on it.