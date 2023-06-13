Krakow’s Wit Stwosz altar renovation effort gets ‘European cultural heritage Oscar’

The famous Gothic altar at Krakow’s St. Mary’s Basilica, created by Nuremberg-born Wit Stwosz (Veit Stoss) had been awarded the 2023 European Heritage Europa Nostra Award in the “Conservation and Adaptive Reuse” category. As Europa Nostra’s Vice President Prof. Jacek Purchla noted, the award is considered by many to be the European Oscar in the field of cultural heritage.

The award has been granted under the patronage of the European Commission since 2002.

“This award grew in importance, became popular, and became Europe’s biggest honor for those who, as part of various disciplines, work to protect, conserve, and promote cultural heritage,” Prof. Jacek Purchla, Europa Nostra’s Vice President and former director of Krakow’s International Cultural Center told the Polish Ress Agency (PAP).

The laureates of the 2023 European Heritage Europa Nostra Award were announced on Tuesday in five categories to 30 outstanding heritage achievements from 21 countries.

The renovation of the Wit Stwosz Altar received the award in the “Conservation and Adaptive Reuse” category along with monuments in Venice, Prague, Vilnius, Copenhagen, and Madeira.

The Gothic altar depicting the Dormition of the Blessed Virgin Mary was carved by Wit Stwosz between 1477 and 1489. It is located in St. Mary’s Basilica which, along with the Historic Centre of Krakow, was recognized as one of the first UNESCO World Heritage sites in 1978 for its outstanding heritage value.

The renovation of the altar was undertaken by specialists from the Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow, who between 2015 and 2021 worked for over 1,000 days to restore the massive altar composed of thousands of individual sculpted elements, including over 200 figures, the largest of which weighed 250 kilograms and exceeded three meters in height.

“The restoration of this magnificent altarpiece is a unique and exceptional achievement. The meticulous conservation of the Wit Stwosz Altarpiece in St. Mary’s Basilica, based on thorough research, was carried out by professionals who demonstrated great respect and sensitivity towards the original work,” the jury granting the award wrote in their commendation.

The renovation of the altar was also consulted with international experts in the renovation of Gothic sculptures.

“The project brought together people from different countries, reflecting the international importance of the site and the need for cooperation in preserving European heritage,” the commendation reads, further stressing that “At the same time, it is an achievement on an impressive scale, being one of the largest Gothic altars in the world.

The award ceremony will take place on September 28 at the Palazzo del Cinema in Venice.