Polish teenager held after weekend mall shooting incident in Stockholm

A 19-year-old Polish citizen and a 19-year-old Kurd were arrested on Tuesday in connection with Saturday’s shooting incident in Stockholm in which two people were killed and two were injured.

The court in Huddinge, Stockholm County, has ordered the two men to be detained for the next four weeks.

During the first hearing, Miłosz O. and Ronnie D. pleaded not guilty (full names withheld owing to legal requirements – PAP).

According to court documents obtained by PAP, Miłosz O., who has Polish citizenship, is registered in Soedertaelje near Stockholm and already has a previous conviction for robbery and assault.

Ronnie D. is the Swedish-born son of Kurdish immigrants from the Middle East, he was previously charged with minor drug offences.

The shooting took place on Saturday evening in the Farsta Centrum district of southern Stockholm in a square between a metro station and a shopping mall. As a result of a series of around 20 shots being fired from a military automatic weapon, a 15-year-old died on the spot. On Monday it was announced that a 45-year-old man, who had suffered serious gunshot wounds in the incident, had died from his injuries. Another teenager and a 65-year-old woman were also wounded in the shooting.

After a car chase, the police detained two 19-year-old men in Jaerna near Soedertaelje on the A4 motorway. A weapon was found in the car, which is the subject of forensic examination.

The motives for the shooting are still unknown, media speculation suggests that the intended targets may have been other teenagers, and the victims were accidentally caught up in the shooting.