France says it thwarted attacks on websites by Russian state-linked actors

France’s foreign minister announced on Tuesday that the country had prevented a hybrid digital attack on her ministry’s website, which was most likely carried out by Russian state-linked actors, as well as attacks on other government websites and French media sites.



Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also stated that France believed Russian actors were conducting a larger disinformation campaign in France.

“This campaign is notably based upon creating fake internet pages to hack into the identities of national media and government websites, as well as by creating fake accounts on social media networks,” Colonna said in a statement.

Moscow has consistently denied conducting hacking operations.

Russian embassies and cultural institutes were also involved in the campaign, according to Colonna, who reaffirmed France’s support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Many countries that have expressed their support for Ukraine have reported similar hits on their websites.

Swiss authorities announced earlier this week that several government websites had been targeted in a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack claimed by pro-Russian hackers.

In May, the FBI admitted to sabotaging a suite of malicious software used by elite Russian spies.