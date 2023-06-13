PM says Poland will oppose migrant quotas as long as his party is in power

Poland’s Prime Minister, said the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party will oppose EU migrant quota plans as long as it is in power.

Poland will not support the ‘migration Pact’: Polish Officials

According to Zbigniew Rau, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the proposals in the so-called Migration Pact reject two guiding principles…

He added that the position of PiS on quotas has remained unchanged since 2015 when the EU first proposed introducing migrant quotas.

The European Commission has proposed making EU member states accept an allocation of migrants.

Under the proposed system, a minimum number of relocations will be established annually for member states and the figure has been initially set at 30,000. If a country refuses to take migrants they will have to pay a fine for each person they fail to accept.

“Today, the EU is trying to force Poland to accept illegal immigrants from other countries or make it pay EUR 22,000 per person per year,” said Morawiecki on Twitter. “As long as PiS is in power, we will not allow it. The safety of Polish families is the most important thing for us.”

On Thursday, EU interior ministers adopted a negotiating position on the reform of migration regulations in the EU.

Poland and Hungary voted against supporting what they have called the so-called “migration pact.”

On Monday, Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau stated that under the proposed system, not only will the autonomy of the individual member states be violated, but that the “relocation will lead us to ignore the freedom of choice of migrants, their sense of autonomy, and their fundamental right to decide their fate and where they want to settle.”