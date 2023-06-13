IAEA’s Grossi visits Kyiv ahead of trip to nuclear plant

UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi visited Kyiv on Tuesday on a trip to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and visit Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after a huge river dam nearby was destroyed last week.

Situation around Zaporizhzhia NPP ‘potentially dangerous’, IAEA warns

The head of the UN’s nuclear power watchdog warned on Saturday that the situation around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear station has become…

see more

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday it needed access to a site near the plant to check water levels after the reservoir lost a large portion of its water because of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam downstream.

Both sides have accused each other of sabotaging the dam, leading to catastrophic flooding. Western countries say they are still gathering evidence but believe Ukraine would have had no reason to inflict such a disaster on itself.

Grossi told Reuters that he is “very concerned” but primarily with the “active combat” in the vicinity of the plant, which has already been struck by shells previously.

“We had those without any counteroffensive so all the more so now that we have all these combats in the area that this [a strike] could happen,” he said.

Russian forces captured the hydroelectric dam and the nuclear plant in southern Ukraine shortly after its February 2022 invasion.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant uses a cooling pond to keep its six reactors from potentially disastrous overheating. Ukraine’s nuclear energy company said on Tuesday that the level of the pond was stable and that the water was high enough.

As of Tuesday morning, the water level stood at 16.67 meters (54.69 feet), which Energoatom said was “quite enough to meet the needs of the station.”

The Kakhovka reservoir was normally used to refill the pond, but cannot do so now because of its falling water level, Ukrainian nuclear authorities say.

Instead, the pond, which is separated from the reservoir, can be replenished using deep underground wells, they say.

The water in the pond is also expended very slowly, they add, because the reactors are not producing power and water does not evaporate quickly during the cooling process.

During his visit to the NPP, Grossi will bring with him a group of experts who will take over monitoring the plant from the previous rotation.

“Some of our experts there are returning to Vienna and we are replacing them with a fresh group of experts, we are enlarging the team so we are trying to make our process as visible, as impactful as possible to avoid a nuclear accident,” said IAEA’s head.

Prior to inspecting the NPP, Grossi went to Kyiv to meet Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy.

On my way to 🇺🇦 #Ukraine to meet President @ZelenskyyUa & present a programme of assistance in the aftermath of the catastrophic Nova Kakhovka dam flooding. I will assess the situation at #Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant & conduct a rotation of ISAMZ with a strengthened team. pic.twitter.com/x7Jy2ym6es

— Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) June 12, 2023

He said that his agency is talking with both sides and is not ruling out going to Russia, “not immediately but in the next few days or weeks.”