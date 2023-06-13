Lukashenka: Russia to deploy tactical nukes in Belarus ‘in days’

On Tuesday, Alyaksandr Lukashenka announced that Russian tactical nuclear weapons would be physically deployed on Belarusian soil “in several days” and that he had the infrastructure to host longer-range missiles as well, should the need arise.

“Everything is ready. Everything is in place, as it’s supposed to be. Everything. I think we will have what we asked for in a few days, and even a little bit more,” said the Belarusian dictator.

Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia, which will retain control of the tactical nuclear weapons, would start deploying them in Belarus after special storage facilities to house them were made ready on July 7-8.

Moscow will be deploying these warheads for the first time outside its borders since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The step is being closely watched by the United States and its allies.

Lukashenka, a staunch Putin ally, was cited by Belta as saying that Belarus was now ready to host the warheads.

Putin announced in March that he had agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, pointing to the U.S. deployment of such weapons in a host of European countries over many decades.

Lukashenka, who has allowed his country to be used by Russian forces attacking Ukraine as part of a war, said the nuclear deployment would act as a deterrent against potential aggressors.

“The deployment was my demand. It wasn’t Russia who imposed it on me. Why? Because no one in the world has ever gone to war with a nuclear power. And I don’t want anyone to go to war with us.”

Lukashenka was cited as saying that Belarus was working to ensure its facilities to house longer-range strategic Russian nuclear weapons such as the Topol intercontinental ballistic missile were ready for use but had no need of such weapons for now, which Moscow has not spoken of supplying to Minsk anyway.

NATO’s stance



The United States has criticized Putin’s decision but has said it has no intention of altering its own stance on strategic nuclear weapons and has not seen any signs that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon.

Belarus’s three Western neighbors are all part of the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, which is helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia with weapons and intelligence but says it will not put NATO boots on the ground.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pushing hard for his country to join NATO, something Russia opposes.