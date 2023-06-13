U.S. to provide depleted uranium anti-tank shells to Ukraine: WSJ source

Following weeks of discussions, the White House has agreed to equip the Abrams tanks provided to Ukraine with a stockpile of depleted uranium shells, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The debate hinged on, among other things, whether the move could possibly result in an escalation of tensions with Russia. Environmental and health concerns were also cited as other factors.

But a Biden administration official said that “there were now no major obstacles to providing the ammunition” containing depleted uranium.

“The Pentagon has requested that the Abrams tanks the United States provides to Ukraine be armed with depleted uranium rounds, which are regularly used by the United States military and are very effective against Russian tanks. Projectiles fired at high speed are capable of penetrating the frontal armor of a Russian tank at long distances,” the article said.

The purpose of the transfer of depleted uranium shells was “to allow Ukraine to make as much progress as possible on the battlefield, to put Kyiv in a position of solid negotiation if the peace talks were finally held,” said a senior official with the administration.

Back in January, Washington agreed to provide Kyiv with 31 M1 Abrams tanks, and it was later announced they would arrive in the autumn. But the debate about what kind of ammunition should be supplied for the tanks has lasted many weeks.

Some D.C. officials were apprehensive about depleted uranium shells for Ukraine due to the environmental and health risks they pose.

Depleted uranium is not radioactive enough for the radiation to penetrate human skin. However, it may cause serious health problems if its particles are inhaled or ingested.

The uranium used to produce them is a byproduct of nuclear enrichment. Depleted uranium is two-and-a-half times denser than steel, making shells containing it more effective in penetrating tank armor. Heated-up uranium may also catch fire, possibly causing an explosion of the ammunition inside the tank struck.

Other concerns were that the move to provide Ukraine with depleted uranium shells might be seen by Russia as escalatory.

Indeed, when in March the U.K. announced it will transfer some Challenger 2 tanks along with a supply of depleted uranium shells, the Russian dictator declared that “the collective West is already beginning to use weapons with a nuclear component.”

According to the Kremlin-controlled TASS outlet, Russian Federation’s London embassy threateningly declared that the U.K. “will not be able to evade responsibility for the consequences of the use of depleted uranium shells transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

The U.K. Defense Ministry responded that depleted uranium is a standard component of armor-piercing shells and has nothing to do with nuclear weapons or capabilities.

The U.K. Defense Ministry’s position was seconded by U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby while noting at that point that the U.S. has not provided Kyiv with any depleted uranium munitions yet.

There are also talks about providing Ukraine with other weapons, such as cluster bombs, but this is also causing pushback from certain officials. Some politicians suggest that further assistance for Ukraine in the form of more advanced weapons will depend upon the success of the current counteroffensive.