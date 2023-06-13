Prosecution files complaint against Turów mine ruling

Last week, the Provincial Administrative Court in Warsaw ruled that the open-cast mine posed a threat to the environment and suspended the implementation of an environmental permit issued by the General Environmental Protection Authority (GDOS) last September.

Aleksander Koźmiński/PAP

Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday filed a complaint against a court ruling to suspend an environmental permit for the Turów lignite mine on the Polish-Czech border.

Earlier, in February, Warsaw struck a deal with Prague which ended a long-running dispute over the apparently negative impact Turów had on groundwater in the Czech Republic. The case had even gone to trial at the Court of Justice of the European Union.

In November 2022, several non-governmental organisations, including Germany’s Frank Bold Foundation and the Czech and German branches of Greenpeace, filed a complaint against the GDOS’s decision.

On Tuesday, Łukasz Łapczyński, spokesperson for the National Prosecutor’s Office, said the prosecution’s complaint was based on its belief that the administrative court’s ruling “infringed on regulations of essential importance to the case.”

Łapczyński stressed that the ruling halted the implementation of GDOS’s decision “without specifying what events or circumstances threatened severe and irreversible environmental damage.”

“The prosecutor pointed out that in its rulings in the matter the court was obliged to proceed transparently and substantiate its decisions appropriately,” Łapczyński said, adding that the case was of great importance for the future of the Turów miners.

“This matter relates to events of crucial importance for the public interest, including the further employment of several thousand people,” he said.