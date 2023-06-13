Kalisz mayor sparks ‘concrete jungle’ row after posting pic of Palm tree online

Measuring four-metres in height, and chosen for its frost-resistant properties, the palm was photographed on the Mayor’s Facebook as if to allude to a verdant, exotic setting.

Tomasz Wojtasik/PAP

Praised by some, but mercilessly derided by others, a palm tree in the centre of Kalisz has found itself in the news after its unveiling was announced with gusto on social media by the Mayor.

Writing on Facebook last week, Mayor Krystian Kinastowski said: “Surprise! A beautiful palm tree now stands on the Rynek. It refers to the former palm house that was so popular among Kalisz residents in City Park. I hope this puts everyone in the holiday mood.”

Instead, his announcement sparked heated debate with many rounding on the city for failing to fulfil their promise of building “an urban oasis” in the Rynek.

Measuring four-metres in height, and chosen for its frost-resistant properties, the palm was photographed on the Mayor’s Facebook as if to allude to a verdant, exotic setting, quickly prompting some to joke about it being set in Kaliszfornia.

Others, though, were quick to point out the difference between Instagram versus Reality.

Although lime trees have been planted in close proximity, the presence of the palm has served only to highlight the lack of neighbouring greenery.

“It looks so sad and terrified standing out there on its own,” wrote one user. “Nice stump,” wrote another in reference to the palm’s sparse look. In a post laced with sarcasm, another unhappy resident wrote: “great, now we don’t have to go anywhere on holiday.”

Amusing as the drama has been for many, for others it has brought into sharp focus Poland’s ongoing struggle with “concrete-osis”.

Coined in response to the nation’s alarming municipal fixation with concrete, the term was created in backlash against rejuvenation projects that have seen town squares around the country encased in concrete and cobbles rather than plant-life and greenery.

So far, scores of towns have come under scrutiny, among them Leżajsk, Parczew, Wągrowiec, Końskowola, Skawina, Bartoszyce, Skierniewice, etc.

None, however – at least until now – have found themselves subject to as much ire as Kutno. Widely slammed as the most shocking example of concrete-osis, the city’s Pl. Wolności was rendered entirely in granite slabs at an eye-watering cost of PLN 34 million.

Devoid of shade and urban street furniture, the project has continued to attract fierce criticism despite ongoing efforts to make it more user-friendly.

Partially, the trend towards concrete has been apportioned to cost. Other councils, meanwhile, have blamed the removal of trees and benches on the number of drinkers and disruptive elements that such objects attract.

Despite these concerns, the strategy has misfired, turning many squares into searing heat traps in the summer.

As a cost-friendly, eco alternative, scientists from the Gdańsk University of Technology have recently espoused the use of hydroponics to create “green walls” in cities, a solution that could yet take off in Poland’s urban agglomerations.

Aware of the growing criticism, for their part authorities in Kalisz have been quick to caution the public that the restoration project is still not complete, and that more greenery will be added.

In the meantime, locals have been left both revelling and writhing in the unexpected attention with the newspaper daily, Gazeta Wyborcza, going so far as to declare the palm “the city’s latest attraction”.