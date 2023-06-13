Women have right to abortion if life is threatened says PM

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said a woman can have an abortion if there is any threat to the her life or health.

The prime minister was speaking in reaction to the death of a 33-year-old woman last month. The woman died from septic shock after being hospitalised in the southern town of Nowy Targ in the fifth month of pregnancy.

Her death was the third since the tightening, in 2020, of Poland’s already strict abortion laws that has been blamed on doctors failing to carry out an abortion a woman had a legal right to.

Under the current law women can have the procedure if their health or life is threatened.

But pro-choice campaigners argue that a fear of legal retribution instilled in doctors by the near-total ban now in force has led them to refusing to provide an abortion even if a woman needs one.

Morawiecki, however, said that Polish law makes it clear that women can have the procedure under the appropriate circumstances.

“Abortion is never an easy choice, but sometimes it is simply a necessity and Polish law is clear here,” said the prime minister. “Abortion is allowed in all cases where there is any threat to a woman’s life or health. It must be saved. A woman’s life and health is the most important.”

In an apparent address to doctors unsure about whether or not to perform an abortion he added: “I would like to ask that no one should hide behind the lack of guidelines, or have any fears. Abortion is allowed in Poland in a situation where a woman’s life and health is at risk. Polish law is clear.”

Morawiecki also expressed his condolences to the family of the woman who died in Nowy Targ, saying that it was “extremely sad”, and that the circumstances behind her death were being investigated.

On Monday Adam Niedzielski, the health minister, announced the appointment of a team to develop abortion guidelines for medical entities.