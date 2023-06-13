Bronze cast of Chopin’s hand and the quill of Voltaire just two of the pieces to make up Czartoryski Museum’s completed exhibition

The captivating assortment of 1,800 exhibits from the renowned Czartoryski collection includes a bronze cast of Chopin’s hand and the quill of French writer Voltaire.

Czartoryski Museum

Kraków’s esteemed Prince Czartoryski Museum has unveiled its latest addition, the Klasztorek, the meticulously refurbished final section that completes the museum complex.

Following the successful restorations of the main palace and the Arsenał building in previous years, the Klasztorek now welcomes visitors to explore a captivating assortment of 1,800 exhibits from the renowned Czartoryski collection.

Czartoryski Museum

These include dry bread that was once Napoleon’s lunch, a piece of grass from Troy and Shakespeare’s chair.

The whole complex is devoted to displaying the famous Czartoryski collection that was purchased by Poland from the Czartoryski family in 2016 for 100 million euros and includes Leonardo Da Vinci’s Lady with an Ermine.

Situated in a recreated 19th-century lounge room is the piano of Princess Marcelina of Radziwill and her personal collection of Fryderyk Chopin memorabilia.Czartoryski Museum

The monastery building, which in the past belonged to the neighbouring Piarist monastery, became a museum in 1876, when Prince Władysław Czartoryski housed inside it the collection of art and national memorabilia gathered by three generations of his family.

In the past, it was the Klasztorek, a former monastery building, that housed the main part of the collection.

The Klasztorek is the third and last part of the museum complex to be refurbished and opened to the public, after the main palace in 2019 and the Arsenał building in 2019.Czartoryski Museum

While the main palace hosts the highlights from the collection, including the two remaining elements of the Holy Trinity of three paintings, that was made up of Da Vinci’s Lady with an Ermine, Rembrandt’s Merciful Samaritan in a Landscape and the stolen-in-wartime Portrait of a Young Man by Raphael, the new part displays a range of curiosities.

These include the pen of French writer Voltaire, the chair of English playwright William Shakespeare, a lump of dry bread allegedly from the plate of French emperor Napoleon, a tuft of grass from the Homeric city of Troy, a bronze cast of Chopin’s hand and two stones from the tomb of Romeo and Juliet in Verona.

The exhibition inside is a continuation of the one in the main palace. Picking up the historical narrative where the palace ends, it gathers exhibits from the Napoleonic period, the November Uprising in 1830 and the Great Emigration that followed.Czartoryski Museum

The Czartoryski collection of national memorabilia was created in 1801 by Princess Izabela Czartoryska as a way of keeping the flame of Polish identity alight during the long night of the partitions.

The collection was initially displayed in Puławy, but the museum did not survive the November Uprising.

In 1831, Prince Adam Jerzy Czartoryski took the collection to Paris, only to return to Poland in 1876, in connection with the planned opening of a museum in Krakow.

Dr. Katarzyna Płonka Bałus, curator of the exhibition, described the pieces as being “a collection of objects that have survived, and survived perhaps by chance, thanks to the fact that they were not removed in the 19th century.”Czartoryski Museum

World War II brought significant losses to the collection and after the war, the museum came under the care of the National Museum in Krakow.

In 1991, the Czartoryski family through the Princes Czartoryski Foundation regained control over the collection.

In December 2016, the Polish government purchased it and the buildings for €100 million.

Czartoryski Museum

Czartoryski Museum

Situated in a recreated 19th-century lounge room is the piano of Princess Marcelina of Radziwill and her personal collection of Fryderyk Chopin memorabilia.

Now, the collection will be shown here is divided into four parts: “Heritage of Pulawy,” “Armory,” “Hotel Lambert” and “Curiosities.”

In total, there are about 1,800 items housed in restored 19th-century display cases.