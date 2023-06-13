U.S. regulators to block USD 69 bn Microsoft takeover of Activision

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday said it asked a court for a temporary order to prevent Microsoft’s USD 69 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard from closing while the regulator continues reviewing the deal.

The deal is facing varying responses around the world from regulators.

Microsoft announced the Activision bid in January last year to boost its firepower in the booming video gaming market, take on leaders Tencent and Sony and lay the base for its investment in metaverse and digital spaces which are made more lifelike by the use of virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR).

To quell antitrust concerns Microsoft, which owns Xbox, in February said it is ready to offer rivals licensing deals but it would not sell Activision’s lucrative “Call of Duty” franchise.

The USD 69 billion deal was blocked by U.K. antitrust regulators in April, while the U.S., which initially sought to block the transaction in early December, on Monday requested the judge overseeing the case to put the deal on hold.

EU regulators approve Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard

European regulators have approved Microsoft’s USD 69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, handing the technology giant a victory at a time…

see more

The U.S. antitrust regulator and Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority have varying concerns over the deal.

The FTC says the deal could let Microsoft degrade Activision’s game quality or player experience on rival consoles like Nintendo consoles and Sony’s PlayStation, manipulate pricing or change terms or timing of access to Activision content.

Britain’s CMA stopped the deal over anti-competitive concerns around cloud gaming, which it called an “an emerging and exciting market”, as it allows users to play on any device.

“Cloud gaming is growing fast with the potential to change gaming … freeing people from the need to rely on expensive consoles and gaming PCs and giving them more choice over how and where they play games,” said CMA panel chair Martin Coleman.

However, the deal was approved by EU antitrust regulators in May, with the European Commission saying the remedies offered by Microsoft addressed their concerns.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said he doesn’t think “it is feasible or realistic to think that one game or one slice of this company (Activision) can be carved out and separated from the rest”.

Smith criticised Britain after the CMA veto, saying it would shake confidence in the U.K. as a destination for tech, with the company calling the U.K. regulator an “outlier” for blocking the deal.

Thus far, Brazil, Chile, Serbia and Saudi Arabia have given unconditional approval.

Microsoft’s Smith said the company would fight the FTC’s request to block the deal.

It also filed an appeal against the CMA decision to ban the deal.