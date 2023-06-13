Kosovo PM presents his plan to de-escalate tensions in the North

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti presented his plan on Tuesday to de-escalate tensions with Serbs in Kosovo’s north. The plan incorporates a proportional approach.



“Violent groups are immediately withdrawn from Kosovo’s territory and criminal acts against Kosovo institutions should stop,” Kurti stressed.

In response, he added, “On the basis of the principle of proportionality the presence of the Kosovo police forces in three municipal buildings in the north of Kosovo will be downgraded in accordance with the circumstances.”

Kurti also vowed to announce early elections in four municipalities in the north, stressing that the elections must take place in a free, transparent, and democratic atmosphere.

“The government of the Republic of Kosovo will coordinate with all the actors and announce early elections in four municipalities in the north. These new elections should be organized in a free, democratic, unimpeded and liberal electoral atmosphere,” he said.