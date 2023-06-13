Gov’t approves 2024 draft budget

Paweł Supernak/PAP

The government has agreed on Poland’s 2024 draft budget, the prime minister told a press conference after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Mateusz Morawiecki said the government has also agreed to raise the minimum wage. He added that compared to other European countries Poland’s current economic results “are nothing to be ashamed of”.

“We have built a solid foundation under strong economic growth, and we assume this growth will pick up further next year,” Morawiecki said.

Magdalena Rzeczkowska, the finance minister, said that in 2024 Poland’s GDP is expected to rise to 3 percent, with mean-annual inflation falling to 6.6 percent.