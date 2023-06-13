Poland’s minimum wage to increase in 2024

Paweł Supernak/PAP

The Polish government, on Tuesday, adopted proposals that would hike the monthly minimum wage to PLN 4,242 gross (EUR 947) from January 1, 2024 and to PLN 4,300 gross (EUR 960) from July 1, 2024.

In the second half of 2023, the minimum wage was set at PLN 3,600.

At the same time, the minimum hourly pay that applies to select civil law labour contracts will be increased to PLN 27.7 (EUR 6.19) as of January 1, 2024 and to PLN 28.1 (EUR 6.28) as of July 1, 2024.

According to estimates, the increase in the minimum wage will cover nearly 3.6 million workers.