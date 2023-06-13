Russian forces lost initiative in Bakhmut direction: Ukrainian military

Russian forces have completely lost the initiative in the fighting in the Bakhmut direction in eastern Ukraine, however, our counter-offensive operations near Bakhmut require great effort, as it is very difficult to gain even a meter of ground there, Volodymyr Nazarenko, a soldier in the Svoboda battalion of the Ukrainian National Guard reported on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, the enemy is still trying to carry out strikes, and advance in some sections. Overall, however, the initiative is on our side… The Ukrainian army is doing everything to ensure that the occupants either retreat or do not have the opportunity to draw down reserves,” Nazarenko said according to the UNIAN news agency.

On Monday evening, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malar told Telegram that control of 16 square kilometers of occupied land near Bakhmut had been restored over the past week. The troops attacking the left flank on this section of the front have moved to a distance of 1.5 km, while those operating on the right flank have moved to a distance of 3.5 km.

The Battle of Bakhmut is the longest and bloodiest clash in Russia’s war against Ukraine, ongoing since August 2022. On May 20, the head of Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries Yevgeny Prigozhin declared that his units had captured Bakhmut.

On June 3, Deputy Minister Malar asserted that Ukrainian troops were still on the southwestern outskirts of the city.

On May 21, US President Joe Biden, attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima, announced that Russian forces had lost about 100,000 troops in Bakhmut.