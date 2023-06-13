JPMorgan agree to pay USD 290 million to Epstein victim

JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay USD 290 million to settle a lawsuit over its ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. A woman anonymously named Jane Doe in court papers said she was sexually abused by Epstein in a lawsuit filed last year.

Jane Doe accused JP Morgan of profiting from Epstein’s activities and alleged that Epstein paid her and other victims with cash withdrawn from the bank.

The largest bank in the United States is still facing a lawsuit by the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned two neighboring islands and allegedly abused victims in his mansion.

JPMorgan’s litigation against its former executive Jes Staley, who is accused of concealing what he knew about Epstein, is also ongoing.

Staley has said he regretted befriending Epstein, but denied knowing about his alleged sex trafficking. His lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

JPMorgan’s CEO to testify under oath in Epstein case

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon will be interviewed under oath in connection with the bank’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased…

see more

The proposed class action lawsuit claimed JPMorgan ignored internal warnings about Epstein’s sexual abuses of girls and young women and chose to keep the disgraced financier as a client. JPMorgan kept Epstein, who was a client of the bank from 1998 until he was dropped in 2013, aboard even after his 2006 arrest on prostitution-related charges and a related guilty plea two years later.

Deutsche Bank, where Epstein was a client from 2013 to 2018, last month agreed to pay USD 75 million to settle a similar lawsuit by women who say they were trafficked by the financier.

Epstein died in August 2019 at the age of 66 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. New York City’s medical examiner called his death a suicide.

However, that ruling has been questioned by many analysts, who point to CCTV footage showing Epstein’s cell was not checked every 30 minutes through the night. The two guards assigned to check his cell overnight fell asleep at their desk for about three hours and later falsified related records. Two cameras pointed toward the front of Epstein’s cell malfunctioned that night, whilst another camera had footage that was deemed “unusable”.

The settlement partially resolves a rare public relations imbroglio for Jamie Dimon, who has been JPMorgan’s chief executive since 2006.

Dimon testified under oath in May that he had barely heard of Epstein until the financier’s July 2019 arrest, and did not recall discussing Epstein’s accounts with other bank officials, including those authorized to terminate Epstein as a client.

Staley was once a close Dimon ally and considered a possible successor as CEO.

Dimon said he asked Staley to leave JPMorgan in 2013, prior to Epstein’s termination, because he was not running its investment bank well. Epstein was not a factor in Staley’s departure, Dimon said.

Documents disclosed recently in the lawsuit show that former JPMorgan counsel Stephen Cutler had requested the bank to cut ties with Epstein, but other executives resisted.