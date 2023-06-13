Ruling party backs president’s amendments to Russian commission law

Law and Justice, the dominant party in Poland’s governing coalition, supports amendments tabled by the president to a law establishing a commission to investigate alleged Russian influence over the Polish government, a party’s spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The law, which came into force at the end of last month, has caused a storm of controversy owing to fears it could be used to exclude opposition politicians, such as Donald Tusk, the leader of the biggest opposition party, from this autumn’s general election.

Under its current guise the commission has the power to ban people from public office.

The EU and the US have both expressed their concerns that the law could undermine free and fair elections in Poland.

In a bid, perhaps, to quell some concerns Andrzej Duda, the president, submitted amendments to the law, removing or diluting some of its more contentious points such as the commission’s power to exclude people from public office.

“Basically we will be in favor of the amendments,” Rafal Bochenek told Polish Radio, adding that the commission’s functioning and line-up will be decided after the amendments have been passed.

Bochenek said that despite the amendments, the commission would still be able to bring to light facts related to alleged Russian influence on Poland’s governing elites.

“Poles have the right to know what stood behind decisions that affected (Poland’s – PAP) internal security… And this is what this commission is for,” he said.

Poles remain divided in their opinions on the commission, which is to cover the years 2007-2022, with more against it than for, a recent survey has shown.

On June 7, the European Commission launched infringement procedures against Poland over the Russian influence law.