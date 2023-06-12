You are here
World Today 12.06

As Russia’s war against Ukraine continues to unfold, experts suggest that oil and natural resources could be key motivating factors behind the invasion. The control of Ukraine’s vast energy assets could hand Russia significant geopolitical advantage, propelling it to the center of global energy supply for major markets in Europe and Asia. More in our interview with Marcin Klucznik, expert at the Polish Economic Institute and Michał Wyrębkowski, research fellow and Chief Executive of Yale University’s Leadership Institute.

