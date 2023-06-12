We should enable Ukraine to politically join the West: President Duda.

Ukrainians want to politically join the Western community, and we should enable them to do so. Today, the Ukrainian authorities have a great expectation of presenting a very concrete perspective on joining NATO – said President Andrzej Duda on Monday in Paris.



During a joint press conference of the Presidents of Poland, France, and Germany, Duda emphasized that Poland, Germany, and France are “absolutely united by common interests” today. “Not only are we all members of the EU and NATO, but above all, we stand firmly with Ukraine with one absolute awareness: that Russia cannot win this war,” he said.

He stated that for the security of the entire Europe and the future of the EU, it is crucial to extinguish Russian imperialism to ensure that Russia never again has the potential and capability to attack another country or expand its sphere of influence at the expense of human lives, the assets of other people and countries, and the sovereignty and independence of other nations.

Duda mentioned that, after years of efforts, Poland has become part of the community of Western democratic countries. “Today, Ukrainians want the same. They want to politically join the Western community, and we should enable them to do so. This is also one of the topics of our meeting today – both Ukraine’s future membership in the EU and, I have no doubt about it, Ukraine’s future membership in NATO,” said the president.

President Duda also expressed hope that, with Europe’s support, Ukraine will conduct a successful counteroffensive. He added that, in his opinion, the victory of the Ukrainian army will be the expulsion of Russian military forces from all occupied territories, from all Ukrainian lands internationally recognized as Ukrainian territory. “In my conviction, this is how the war should end,” he emphasized.

He announced that during the discussions in the Weimar Triangle format, topics such as further assistance to Ukraine and the shape of the so-called air coalition would be addressed.

“But above all, how to create a real perspective for Ukraine’s future membership in NATO. This is the great expectation of the Ukrainian authorities, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Ukrainian society. They want to receive a very concrete perspective of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization from us,” emphasized the Polish president.

We stand firmly with Ukraine



Our stance is unequivocal: Germany, France, and Poland stand firmly by Ukraine. We support this country in its defense against Russian aggression, politically, humanitarianly, financially, and by providing weapons – assured German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday in Paris.

“Today in Paris, the three of us want to send a very important signal about the trusted and close cooperation between France, Poland, and Germany in Europe. The Weimar Triangle is of great significance for our three countries,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday evening at a joint press conference with President Emmanuel Macron of France and President Andrzej Duda of Poland.

Scholz added that within this format, the leaders of these countries consult closely with one another.

“The Russian assault on Ukraine remains a major topic in foreign policy in our times and will also be one of the main topics of our meeting today,” Scholz emphasized.

He gave his word that the assistance would last as long as was required. “The three of us have assured Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky independently of each other because we stand together on this issue and consult closely with each other. This unity is our strength,” he emphasized.

Scholz stated that the time has come for Putin to finally understand “that his plan has failed.”

“It is time to end this war after nearly 16 months, with hundreds of thousands killed, millions injured, and an even greater number of refugees. It is time for him to withdraw troops and finally be ready to engage in discussions about a just peace,” said the German Chancellor.

Support must continue



Our unwavering support for Ukraine must be continued, whether it is political, military, economic, humanitarian, or related to the country’s reconstruction, stated President Emmanuel Macron of France in Paris on Monday.

The French President emphasized that the war in Ukraine is already a strategic and geopolitical failure for Russia.

As he stated, it is evident that Ukraine will not be subjugated, and peace is the only solution.

“Ukraine defends itself with exemplary courage while facing enormous challenges, as was sadly reminded to us last week by the destruction of the dam in Nova Kakhovka. Therefore, our unwavering support for Ukraine must be continued, whether it is political, military, economic, humanitarian, or related to the country’s reconstruction,” underlined Macron.

“We will ensure that Russia not only will not be the winner of this tragic venture but also will not be able to repeat it,” he added.

The French President reminded that the discussions in Paris within the Weimar Triangle format take place before important political events, including the meeting of the European Council and the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

“These two events should allow us to indicate the path and present a clear vision for the future of our security. Therefore, today we will discuss the situation in Ukraine as well as the path to lasting peace in accordance with the conditions set by Ukraine, as well as issues of NATO security guarantees,” conveyed Macron.

“We unite, determined to ensure that Ukraine’s victory contributes to a shared project of peace and security for the European continent,” he emphasized.