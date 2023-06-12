Militia targets displaced people’s camp in DR Congo’s Ituri, at least 45 killed

More than 45 civilians were killed in a militia attack on a camp for displaced people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri province early on Monday, June 12, the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission said.



Civilians killed in attack on U.N. peacekeepers in east Congo

The Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) group, one of many militias operating in the conflict-ridden east, was responsible for the killings at the “LALA” camp, the mission, known as MONUSCO, said in a statement.

Over 45 people were killed and at least 10 wounded in the attack, MONUSCO said, adding that it had liaised with provincial authorities to reinforce security in the area.

The UN refugee agency said armed assailants killed people, including women and children, with guns and machetes. At least 12 people were burned alive after their shelters were set on fire, it added.

Ituri army spokesman Jules Ngongo Tshikudi described the attack as an “act of sabotage” against attempts to restore peace and said investigations were underway.

CODECO claims to defend the interests of Lendu farmers, who have long been in conflict with Hema herders. Its fighters have killed hundreds of civilians in Ituri province and forced thousands to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.

Jean Richard Lenga, chief of Bahema Badjere district, said many people have fled to the nearby town of Bule, seeking safety.

The UN humanitarian office (OCHA) said in its latest report that around 70,000 displaced people have arrived in Bule between April 15 and May 15 due to armed violence in the surrounding areas. Ituri hosts about 1.7 million internally displaced people in total, the report said.

CODECO has frequently targeted displacement camps. It killed about 60 people at another camp near Bule last year, in one of its deadliest massacres.