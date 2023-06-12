Ruling party continues to lead support ranking

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party would win an election with 33.5 percent of the vote if it was held in early June, a poll has found.

The main opposition grouping, Civic Coalition (KO), placed second with 28.3 percent of the vote, the IBRiS pollster said in a survey for a private Polsat television programme published on Monday.

Support for the conservative PiS went down by 1 percentage point from the previous poll carried out on May 22 while the percentage of centrist KO supporters went up by 3.7 percentage points, IBRiS wrote.

Next came the far-right Confederation party with 11.7-percent support, up by 0.6 percentage points.

Poland 2050 and the Polish People’s Party (PSL), which will fight in this autumn’s general election as a coalition called the Third Way, would be backed by 10.6 percent of respondents, down by 3.6 percentage points.

Also taking seats in parliament would be the New Left, a grouping of the Democratic Left Alliance (SLD), the Spring (Wiosna) and Together (Razem) parties, with 9.7-percent voter support, up by 0.4 percentage points.

Asked whether the June 4 protest organised by the opposition had any influence on their political preferences, 92.3 percent said it had not, despite hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marching in the streets of Warsaw and other cities and demanding government change.

Other groupings would remain below the 5-percent parliamentary threshold.

The declared turnout was 60.4 percent.