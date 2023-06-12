Survey shows most Poles support taking in more Ukrainian refugees

68% of Poles in a survey by the University of Warsaw said Poland should continue taking in war refugees from Ukraine, while 5% spoke out against further admissions.



55% believed Poland’s current welfare support for Ukranians is adequate and should not be raised.

The percentage of people who admitted their attitude to Ukrainian refugees had changed increased by 6 percentage points to 31% compared to the previous survey, with the majority of them, 85%, admitting that their change was largely negative (up 17% points).

When enquired why the attitude had changed, 39% named the Ukrainians’ “sense of entitlement.”

85% said Poland should continue supporting Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia.

The survey’s authors point out that although most Poles (67%) still show a favorable attitude towards Ukrainian refugees, the percentage of positive thinkers has fallen a whole 13 percentage points. At the same time, they said, the percentage of Poles with a negative view of Ukrainians has risen from 8 to 13%.

The computer-assisted survey was run from May 23 to June 6 on a random sample of 584 Poles aged 16-65.