White rhinos return to Congo’s Garamba National Park

White rhinos were reintroduced into the Garamba National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, nearly 16 years after the last one had been poached in the area. The 16 rhinos came from the Phinda Private Game Reserve in South Africa’s Kwa Zulu Natal province and were airlifted to the DRC.

“Fantastic opportunities to create new found populations, reverse local extinctions at destination out of a continually producing population in Phinda Private Game Reserve.” said

wildlife conservation consultant, Les Carlisle,

Conservationists said that this effort would restore the ecological balance in one of Africa’s oldest national parks through the reintroduction of the southern white rhino.

The translocation was a collaboration between the Institut Congolais pour la Conservation de la Nature (ICCN), African Parks and Beyond in efforts to restore the megaherbivore numbers in the national park after the last northern white rhino was poached in 2006.

“We are super excited that there will be a new range state with rhino populations and we hope that this is going to be brilliant for rhinos themselves and that in ten twenty years from now there will be a thriving population of white rhinos in Garamba in DRC. Not only for the benefit of the park and the ecosystem there but certainly for the people of DRC,” said wildlife relocation specialist, Kester Vickery.

Conservationists hope that the reintroduction will promote long-term conservation of the white rhino in Africa by extending their range and by creating new breeding nodes for the species in the protected area.