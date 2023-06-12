Kyiv’s used drones destroy Russian communications on Svatove-Kupiansk axis

Fighters with the 92nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine left Russian invaders without effective communications on the Svatove-Kupiansk axis. Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.



“During reconnaissance, the operators of the UAV strike company with the 92nd Separate Infantry Brigade discovered the satellite communication system manned by the occupiers – two VSAT antennas. They allowed the Russians to quickly exchange battlefield awareness data. Now this is in the past,” Lysohor wrote.

He clarified that the shot was fired by a Mavic drone.

“One shot by the Mavic that was purchased with the funds of UNITED24, and the enemy satellites turned into a pile of junk,” said the head of Luhansk region.

The Ukrainian authorities launched a global initiative to support Ukraine, the UNITED24 fundraising platform, on May 5, 2022. As of May 31, 2023, more than USD 340 million was donated from 110 countries.