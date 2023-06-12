Romanian PM Ciucă resigns in power swap agreed on by ruling coalition

Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă said he had resigned on Monday as part of a ruling coalition deal for a rotating premiership, meant to ensure stability but which has nevertheless stalled policymaking and delayed European Union recovery funds.

“We hope that the new government will be invested by the end of this week, preferably by Thursday. In this way, we can continue to address the main governing problems outlined in our governing plan, as well as all other issues involved in running a country.”

“Today, we have reached the moment at which I end my activity as Romania’s Prime Minister,” said Nicolae Ciucă.

Ciucă’s center-right Liberals and their former rivals, the leftist Social Democrats (PSD), formed a grand coalition government in late 2021 together with a junior partner, the ethnic Hungarian UDMR, following the collapse of a previous centrist cabinet after less than one year in office.

At the time, the main parties agreed to rotate prime ministers, with the Liberals’ party leader Ciucă going first.

President Klaus Iohannis is widely expected to designate Social Democrat party leader Marcel Ciolacu as the next prime minister with a vote in parliament later this week.

Ciucă told reporters that a new government should be sworn in by Thursday.

Ciolacu has said he sees the current coalition going forward even after a general election in 2024 for the sake of policy continuity. Romania, one of the EU’s least developed states, has had 11 prime ministers since it joined the bloc in 2007.