Polish FM criticises migrant relocation draft

"The proposals envisaged in the so-called migration package have been in disagreement with the two principles Poland has been guided by for years," Zbigniew Rau (R) told reporters after a meeting with his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billstrom, in Warsaw on Monday.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

The Polish foreign minister has said a new EU migration pact recently approved by EU interior ministers violates the freedom of choice of both migrants and host countries.

The EU Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Council, which comprises interior ministers representing EU member states, on Thursday approved a new pact on migration and asylum. Under the draft regulation, EU members will have to accept an initial quota of 30,000 migrants from countries that bear the brunt of migration from the Middle East and Africa, such as Greece and Italy, or pay about EUR 20,000 per non-admitted migrant. Poland and Hungary were against the new rules, but were outvoted.

“The proposals envisaged in the so-called migration package have been in disagreement with the two principles Poland has been guided by for years,” Zbigniew Rau told reporters after a meeting with his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billstrom, in Warsaw on Monday.

“First, both war and economic migrants must voluntarily choose a country they want to seek protection in and stay in,” Rau said, adding that this was freedom of choice on the part of migrants.

“And the second principle concerns the freedom of choice on the part of a host country,” Rau said.

“As the two principles are not present in the draft, relocation will lead to a situation in which migrants will be deprived of their freedom of choice, their sense of autonomy and their fundamental right to decide where they want to stay,” the Polish minister said.

“Relocation will be another factor which will attract additional migration,” Rau added.

Rau said that he had told his Swedish counterpart that the position adopted by the JHA Council on the new pact on migration and asylum was not proper.

“In our opinion, the presented legislative proposals will not solve the current migration problems in the EU but will only make the current system more difficult,” Rau said.

Having emphasised that Poland had so far allocated over 2 pct of GDP to aid for Ukrainians, and that around 11 million people had crossed the Polish border since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Rau said that “the migration pact is an incomprehensible document for the overwhelming majority of Poles.”

“It (the pact – PAP) clearly rejects many values which our life and international life, also in the EU, has been based on,” the Polish official stated.

The new rules have reignited a 2015 debate around migration laws in the wake of the then migration crisis, when some EU states, including Poland, refused to accept mandatory relocation quotas, which spurred the European Commission (EC) to launch EU law infringement procedures against them. The pact has yet to be debated in the European Parliament.