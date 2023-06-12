U.S. restricts exports to flight schools, others for instructing Chinese military pilots

The Biden administration on Monday, June 12, added 43 entities to an export control list, including Frontier Services Group Ltd, a security and aviation company previously run by Erik Prince, for training Chinese military pilots and other activities that threaten U.S. national security.



U.S. slaps sanctions on Iranian, Chinese entities over Tehran’s missile program

The United States on Tuesday, June 6, imposed sanctions on over a dozen people and entities in Iran, China and Hong Kong, including Iran’s defense…

see more

The Test Flying Academy of South Africa, a flight school under scrutiny by authorities in Britain for recruiting British ex-military pilots to train Chinese military fliers, was also added to the Entity List.

The listed companies are restricted from receiving U.S. exports for other activities deemed contrary to U.S. interests, including acquiring U.S. items for China’s military modernization.

The new listings include numerous aviation companies and flying academies including Frontier Services Group Ltd at sites in China, Kenya, Laos, and the United Arab Emirates; TFASA units in China, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom; and AVIC entities in China and South Africa.

The aviation-related companies were listed for providing training to Chinese military pilots using Western and NATO sources, according to a rule posted for the Federal Register.

In addition, companies were listed for enabling China to carry out human rights abuses, including its repression of the Uyghur Muslims and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang, western China.