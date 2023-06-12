We aim to strengthen NATO’s east flank: MoD Błaszczak

During Monday’s meeting of the Visegrád Group (V4) defense ministers, we discussed the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius. Our main focus is on strengthening the eastern flank of the Alliance, and our actions are coordinated to achieve this goal, said Mariusz Błaszczak, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense, during his visit to Slovakia.

“We discussed the NATO summit, cooperation between our countries, and what we want to achieve during the deliberations in Vilnius,” Błaszczak reported at a press conference after the meeting in Štrbské Pleso. The Alliance summit will take place in Vilnius on July 11-12.

“Our main priority is to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO, and that is why our actions are coordinated,” emphasized Błaszczak.

“We cooperate with each other, whether it’s in the production of ammunition, but we are also open to the interest of our partners in Polish weaponry,” he said. “I am referring, for example, to Piorun, which is a Polish-produced anti-aircraft missile system that has proven itself in the hands of the Ukrainians defending their independence,” added the Deputy Prime Minister.

According to the Ministry of National Defense (MON) on Twitter, during the V4 meeting, the defense ministers of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia signed a political declaration regarding the continuation of the protection of Slovakia’s airspace as part of the Air Policing mission.

“We are jointly building interoperability through exercises involving our soldiers, and we also allocate significant sums of money to modernize our armed forces. We already have next-generation equipment. I have declared, on behalf of Poland, openness to cooperation regarding the implementation of this modern Western equipment that replaces the post-Soviet equipment. We are also engaged in the development of our joint initiatives within the European Union,” emphasized the Defense Minister.

Błaszczak specifically highlighted the importance of the Military Mobility Project in terms of defense as well as the strengthening of economic relations between our countries. “Because such a North-South communication route undoubtedly increases the possibilities of economic and tourist exchange,” he pointed out.

The Deputy Prime Minister also spoke about the ongoing war in Ukraine. “Russia has invaded Ukraine, Russia is trying to rebuild its empire, regardless of whether the Russian empire was white or red, or whether it is Putin’s empire now. It has always posed a threat to the nations living near Russia,” he said.

“The recent explosion, which resulted in the rupture of the dam on the Dnieper River is also evidence that Russia is not constrained by any brakes but seeks to strengthen its position and launch even stronger attacks on Ukraine,” he emphasized.

“I am very pleased that Poland’s position, historically presented by the late President Lech Kaczyński in 2008 or 2009, which opposes neo-imperialism and aggression, is shared by our allies,” Błaszczak stressed. He added that this is “very important for the freedom of Europe and to halt Russian aspirations to rebuild its empire.”

The Deputy Prime Minister also expressed his satisfaction with the well-functioning cooperation within the V4 format. “I eagerly await the assumption of the V4 presidency by the Czech Republic,” he concluded.