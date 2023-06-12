Latvia aiming to train 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year

Latvia’s Defense Minister, Ināra Mūrniece, stated in an interview with LETA on June 12 that the country’s initial goal of training 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year is likely to be surpassed.



year they are aiming to increase that number to 2,000. However, with growing requests for assistance from Ukraine, Latvia seized the opportunity to raise the target to 3,000 soldiers.

Minister Mūrniece expressed confidence that Latvia could exceed this ambitious goal. The training provided by Latvia is crucial, as it caters to both experienced Ukrainian soldiers who have served on the front lines and civilian citizens lacking in military background.

Mūrniece commended the determination and consistency of the NBS in conducting this training program, despite the introduction of Latvia’s National Defense Service (VAD) and other ongoing projects, which have stretched resources and instructor availability. Moreover, Mūrniece highlighted a new collaboration initiative between Latvia and Canada, involving the joint training of Ukrainian soldiers. Canada has already deployed its instructors to Latvia, and training efforts are underway in partnership.

The commitment of Latvia to train Ukrainian soldiers demonstrates its strong support for Ukraine and the shared determination to enhance defense capabilities. The training program not only contributes to the development of Ukrainian forces but also strengthens the cooperation and ties between Latvia, Ukraine, and Canada in the realm of defense.