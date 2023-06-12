Poland will not support the ‘migration Pact’: Polish Officials

According to Zbigniew Rau, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the proposals in the so-called Migration Pact reject two guiding principles that Poland has adhered to for years, namely the principle of voluntariness on the part of migrants and receiving nations. He predicted that relocations would serve as a catalyst for more immigration.



Poland wants migrant relocation scheme addressed at EU summit

Poland has urged that the proposed “mandatory relocation” of migrants to member states be brought up at an EU summit, the head of the parliamentary…

see more

The Foreign Ministers of Poland and Sweden, Zbigniew Rau and Tobias Billström, conducted political consultations in Warsaw, with Sweden’s entry into NATO and support for Ukraine being their main topics.

Rau stated at a press conference that during the consultations, he drew Minister Billström’s attention to “the approach adopted by the EU Council for Justice and Home Affairs to the so-called Migration and Asylum Pact, which is not appropriate.”

“In our assessment, the proposed legislative measures will not solve the current migration problems in the EU but will only complicate the existing system, and the relocations themselves will act as a factor attracting additional migration,” said the Polish Minister.

He pointed out, during conversation with Billström, that following the Russian aggression against Ukraine, essentially 11 million people crossed the Polish border. He also mentioned that Poland has already allocated over 2% of its GDP to aid Ukrainians.

According to Rau, the so-called Migration Pact is “an incomprehensible project for the overwhelming majority of Polish society.”

He emphasized that Poland has been guided by two simple principles regarding migration for years. First, he stated that immigrants must voluntarily choose the country in which they seek refuge and wish to settle.

“At the same time, the second principle is the principle of voluntariness on the part of the receiving country. I stated that both of these principles were rejected in this project, meaning that relocation will lead us to ignore the freedom of choice of migrants, their sense of autonomy, and their fundamental right to decide their fate and where they want to settle,” said Rau.

According to him, the project also rejects the principle of democratic decision-making by states about their future.

Poland and Hungary voted against supporting the so-called Migration Pact. This position will form the basis for negotiations between the Council Presidency and the European Parliament.

No consent for coercion



There are some groups in Brussels that are attempting to impose a coercive policy. There can be no consent to that – said the head of the Presidential Office of International Policy, Marcin Przydacz, referring to the issue of the so-called Migration Pact.

According to government spokesman Piotr Müller, Poland will not support the so-called Migration Pact at any subsequent legislative stage because the EU’s proposed solutions will in fact encourage people smugglers to keep bringing illegal immigrants into the EU.

Müller stated at a press conference that “the solutions planned within the EU will de facto encourage all smugglers and gangsters engaged in the illegal trafficking of people into the EU to continue such activities in the future.”

“Poland will not support this document at any further legislative stage. We appeal to all Polish Members of the European Parliament to vote against these solutions and to ensure that Poland is not subject to such measures within the ongoing legislative process,” said the government spokesperson.

President in Paris



During a press briefing on Monday, Marcin Przydacz, was asked if the topic of the so-called Migration Pact, which is being negotiated in the European Parliament, would be discussed during the talks in Paris.

“The Polish position in this regard is very clear. If we are to support anyone, it should primarily be war refugees when they are in real need,” he said.

When asked about the words of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who said on Saturday that he plans to have a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, Przydacz assessed that “attempts to persuade Putin to engage in dialogue can be seen by Moscow as a sign of weakness.”

“Any premature talks, especially on the eve of a Ukrainian offensive, which everyone around the world is talking about (…) will not, to put it diplomatically, yield positive results. Russia must understand that it is pursuing a non-constructive, aggressive policy, withdraw from Ukrainian territory, and only then can we start thinking about more active diplomatic actions,” assessed the head of the Presidential Office of International Policy.